PM pledges to transform country into ‘economic power’ on 75th Independence Day

Congratulating Pakistanis on the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged to transform the country into an economic power.

Addressing a national flag-hoisting on Sunday at the Jinnah Convention center, the premier once again stressed to hold a national dialogue and develop a consensus on the charter of economy by all the stakeholders to pull the country out of the prevailing situation.

“If we can become a nuclear power, we can also become an economic power but for that, we have to strive day and night and prove to the world that we are no less than anyone in the world,” PM Shehbaz said.

The prime minister highlighted how torrential rains wreaked havoc in the country and many people lost their lives. He prayed for their departed souls.

In a message to the youth, the premier termed them as the future of the country. “Succeed in your mission by adopting hard work day and night.”

PM Shehbaz recalled how founder of the nation, Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had stated that everyone is free to practice their own religion in the country. He paid tribute to the elders of the country for rendering sacrifices for the independence of Pakistan and also remembered the services of (late) Abdul Sattar Edhi and (late) Dr Ruth Pfau.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president also launched the newly re-recorded national anthem composed with modern technology on the occasion of Independence Day. He is the second elected prime minister after Liaquat Ali Khan who will have this unique honor.

PM Shehbaz also thanked the information ministry and the Inter-Services Public Relations for their contributions to the re-recorded national anthem.

“Quaid-e-Azam zindabad,” he concluded. “Pakistan paindabad.”

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, parliamentarians, senior military and law enforcement agencies’ leadership apart from people belonging to all walks of life.