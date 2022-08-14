PM visits residence of Shaheed Major Talha

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Sunday visited residence of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who lost his life in Balochistan copter crash, to offer his condolence.

The prime minister met with the members of bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

A Pakistan army helicopter with six officers and soldiers including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Commander 12 Corps onboard went missing during flood relief operations on August 1. On Tuesday, the ISPR, announced that the wreckage of unfortunate helicopter was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela, with all six officers/soldiers onboard, embraced shahadat.