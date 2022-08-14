Our Staff Reporter

Police raid Ata Tarar’s home

LAHORE   –   Reacting to police raid on his home in Lahore, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar said on Saturday he did not think Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar was such a non-serious man.

In a tweet, Ata Tarar asked him what he wanted to prove by sending police to his home where he had been living for the last 15 years.

He went on to add that when a minister would stoop so low how he would run a ministry. “Don’t go too far while defending the anti-state narrative,” he commented.

Police raided Ata’s home early Saturday morning. But he was not present at home at that time.

In a statement, the police clarified that they have not arrested anyone from Tarar’s house. The police said they have sent him a notice to come to the police station in connection with an investigation.

