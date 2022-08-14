PPAF releases Rs250m for Flood Emergency Relief Programme

Islamabad – With over 50,000 households affected by the intense floods this season, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has allocated Rs250 million for Flood Emergency Relief Programme to provide immediate life-saving assistance in the worst affected districts of Pakistan. An estimated 115,000 people in need will benefit across 8 districts in all four provinces from the humanitarian response.

The relief package will include a diversity of need-based interventions including temporary shelters, food ration packs, hygiene kits, water purification tablets, medical supplies, livestock vaccination and other items of need for the flood victims. PPAF will work with its local partners organisations already present in the affected areas to deliver the emergency response.

Explaining rationale of the response, the Chief Operating Officer PPAF, Mr Nadir Gul Barech said: “PPAF has always been at the forefront of relief and rehabilitation efforts and has benefited over 11.6 million people over the years during the 2005 earthquake, the 2010 floods and COVID-19 pandemic. Recongising the immediacy of the challenge of intense floods and staying true to our mission, we are now responding to this crisis in worst-hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by releasing immediate assistance through our network of partner organisations in the field. I urge the donor community to support us in scaling up the response and reaching more families with immediate life-saving assistance. Working together and playing on our mutual strengths, we have the potential to overcome this difficult situation and restore lives and livelihoods for those most vulnerable.”

Latest Figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) indicate that 580 people have died and 939 have been injured and approximately 50,145 houses have been damaged. These communities who were already living on edge now need to cope with this sudden shock of lost livelihoods as crops and agricultural land have been damaged and over 28,982 livestock have been lost.