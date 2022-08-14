President Arif Alvi confers civil awards on 253 personalities

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan civil awards on 253 citizens as well as foreign nationals on the occasion of 75th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary of the country.

According to details, the citizens were bestowed with awards for showing excellence and courage in different fields. The investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March 23 2023.

Prominent among those who received the awards included Sartaj Aziz, late Hasil Bizenjo, late Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, late Justice retd Bhagwandas, late Ghulam Ali Chagla and late Sufi Ghulam Tabassum for their services to Pakistan.

Muhammad Qavi Khan (performing arts), Jahangir Khan (Squash), Amjad Islam Amjad (Poetry), Ahmad Arif Nizami (journalism), Mujibur Rehman Shami (journalism), Altaf Hassan Qureshi (journalism), Bilquis Bano Edhi (social services), Muhammad Chipa (social services), Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera (public service) and others were also among the awardees.

Following is the list of the personalities on whom the Pakistan Civil Awards were conferred:

NISHAN-I-IMTIAZ

Sartaj Aziz (Public Service), Hasil Bazinjo (Public Service), Raees-ul-Ahrar Ch. Ghulam Abbas Khan (Late) (Public Service), Justice (R) Rana Bhagwan Das (Late) (Public Service), Ahmed Ghulam Ali Chagla (late) (Art Musician / Composer), Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum late (Poet), Muhammad Qavi Khan (Performing Arts, Drama, film & stage) and Jahangir Khan Sports (Squash)

HILAL-I-PAKISTAN

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser (Services to Pakistan), His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Services to Pakistan), HRH Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (Services to Pakistan)

Engr. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih (Services to Pakistan), H.E. Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (Qatari) (Services to Pakistan), Ambassador (R) Robin L. Raphel (Services to Pakistan)

HILAL-I-SHUJAAT

Brig (R) Khalid Farid (Gallantry), Brig. Faisal Naseer ( Gallantry Counter Terrorism)

HILAL-I-IMTIAZ

Dr. Khawaja Abdul Hayee late (Education), Engr. Prof. Ahmed Farooq Bazai (Academic Administration/Education), Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha (Science, Engineering & Education), Hakim Rizwan Hafeez (Health), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar (Engineering (Nuclear)

Raees Ahmed Arts (Violinist), Amjad Islam Amjad (Arts Literature), Ahmad Arif Nizami late (Journalism), Mujib-ur-Rahman Shami (Journalism), Altaf Hassan Qureshi (Journalism)

Bilquis Bano Edhi Late (Social Services), Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa (Public Service), Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera (Public Service) Maroof Afzal Late (Public Service), Senator Muhammad Talah Mahmood (Public Service) Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman (Public Service), Dr. Gohar Ejaz (Philanthropy)

HILAL-I-QUAID-I-AZAM

Dr. James M. Shera (Services to Pakistan)

SITARA-I-PAKISTAN

Lin Songtian (Services to Pakistan), Khalid Mehmood (Services to Pakistan), Cahit Yasar Eren (Services to Pakistan), Raja Najabat Hussain (Services to Pakistan)

SITARA-I-SHUJAAT

Malik Muhammad Hassan (Gallantry), Malik Gingray late (Gallantry), Malik Shumail Khan (Gallantry), Ms. Fizza Tariq Malik late (Gallantry), Raja Mustafa Ali (Gallantry), Muhammad

Afzal Shaikh (Gallantry) Sajid Kiani (Gallantry), Lt Col Shahid Rasool Choudhary (Gallantry Counter Terrorism) Wajahat Ullah Afridi (Gallantry Counter Terrorism) , Mansoor Ahmad Khan (Services to Pakistan)

SITARA-I-IMTIAZ

Prof Dr Asuman Belen Ozcan (Services to Pakistan), Dr Muhammad Afzal Javed (Services to Pakistan), Zafar Ullah Khan (Services to Pakistan), Tang Meng Sheng (Services to Pakistan), Prof Kong Julan (Services to Pakistan), Prof Dr Engr Bhawani Shankar Chowdhry (Science, Engineering & Education), Engr Javed Qureshi (Science Agriculture), Dr Abdul Ghani Akram (Science Physics), Ghafoor Ahmad (Engineering Chemical), Dr Suleman Qaiser (Engineering Chemical), Mohsin Fayyaz (Engineering Mechanical), Dr Muhammad Aleem Mirza (Engineering Electronics), Dr Muhammad Bilal Malik (Engineering Electrical)

Dr Faiz-ul-Hassan (Engineering Systems), Asif Iqbal (Navigations System), Humayun Khan Late (Agriculture Garlic Innovation), Asif Peer (Information Technology), Dr Saeed Akhtar (Medicine), Dr Muhammad Sharif Malik (Medicine Health), Prof Dr Muhammad Ali (Education), Mahfooz-ur-Rehman (Education)

Tauqeer Ahmed Nasir (Art Actor), Riaz Shahid Late (Art, Film Director & Writer), Fakhr-e-Alam (Art Host), Hassan Ali Isfahani Alias Hassan Jahangir (Art Play Back Singer) ,Saghar Siddiqui alias Muhammad Akhtar Late (Art Poetry), Aneeq Ahmed (Art Anchor), Syed Manzar Hasan alias Hasan Manzar (Art Literature), Dr. Moeen ud Din Aqeel (Art Literature), Mrs. Shama Khalid (Late) (Art Literature), Naseer Turabi (Late) (Literature), Muhammad Shafi alias Shakir Shuja Abadi (Literature), Ch. Shafay Hussain (Sport Kabbadi), Babar Azam Sports (Cricket), Ziauddin Late (Journalism), Javed Choudhry (Journalism), Nadeem Malik (Journalism), Atta Ur Rehman (Late) (Journalism)

Dr Anees Ahmed (Religious Scholar), Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari (Religious Scholar), Dr. Qibla Ayaz (Religious Scholar), Allama Saqib Raza Mustafai (Religious Scholar), Abdul Rauf Rufi (Naat Khawan), Waqar Ahmed Malik (Public Service), Murtaza Mehmood (Public Service), Imdad ullah Bosal (Public Service), Moin Ul Haq (Public Service)

Dr Mohammad Ashraf Tahir (Public Service) Mirza Ishtiaq Baig (Social Services)

TAMGHA-I-PAKISTAN

Huang Guiping (Late) Services to Pakistan, Ms. Ding Mufang (Late) Services to Pakistan, Chen Sai (Late) Services to Pakistan

TAMGHA-I-SHUJAAT

Amir Nawaz Khan (Shaheed) Gallantry, Muhammad Kamran (Shaheed) Gallantry, Col (R) Muhammad Arif Gallantry, Muhammad Usman Shahbaz Gallantry, Dr. Kamran Ahmed Gallantry, Sher Ahmed (Faisal Baloch) Gallantry

Tanveer Hussain Tunio Gallantry, Amjad Ahmed Gallantry, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh Gallantry, Bashir Ahmed Brohi Gallantry, FC Zeeshan Ahmed Gallantry, FC Naveed Ahmed Gallantry FC Zia ur Rehman Gallantry, Shaheed Javed Ullah Gallantry, Dr. Akbar Nasir, I.G. Gallantry

Sohail Zafar Chattha Gallantry, Sadiq Shah Gallantry, Raja Muhammad Majid Gallantry, Muhammad Bilal Raja Gallantry, Mubashir Saleem Gallantry, Minhas Ahmad Khan Gallantry, Ijaz Hafeez Gallantry, Aqeel Ahmed Siddiqi Gallantry, Waseem Ahmed Khan Gallantry, Maj Zahoor Ahmed Gallantry (Counter Terrorism), Yahya Azeem Gallantry (Counter Terrorism), Hav Abid Ali Gallantry (Counter Terrorism)

TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ

Chaudhary Waseem Akhtar Gallantry, Ali Usman Gallantry, Saleem Ahmad, SI Gallantry, Naseeb Ullah Khan, SP/RO, CTD Gallantry, Muhammad Ashraf Chaddar, DSP/RO,CTD Gallantry, Fathi Aly Youseef Services to Pakistan, Achad Bhuglah Services to Pakistan, Ms Jehan Ara Science (Information Technology), Mudassir Sheikha Science (Information Technology), Ms. Riffat Shamshad Science (Space Sciences), Saleem Khan Lohani Science (Physics), Dr. Uzma Batool Science (Medicine), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younas Science (Veterinary), Dr. Rizwan Uppal Health

Dr Farah Naz Qamar Medicine / Health, Prof Dr Tanwir Khaliq Medicine, Prof Dr Salman Ayaz Medicine, Dr Nusratullah Chaudhry Medicine, Dr S Abbas Raza Medicine,

Prof. Khalid Mahmood Medicine, (Neurosurgery), Muhammad Shahzad Engineering (Mechanical), Muhammad Saadullah Engineering (Chemical), Dr. Khurram Hameed Engineering (Electronics), Syed Muhammad Yasir Abbas Engineering (Communication), Shahzad Sadiq Engineering (Mechanical), Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ul Haq Higher Education, Dr. Samreen Hussain Education

Prof. Kamal Munir Education, Ms. Noor Jahan Bilgrami Art (Visual, textile designer, researcher & educationist), Rustam Ali Lone (Charli) Art (Acting), Arif Khan Alias Arbaz Khan Art (Film Director & Artist), Muhammad Iqbal Latif Art (Producer / Director), Nigar Nazar Art (Puppetry, Cartoon & Animation), Zain Ullah Music (Chitrali Sitar Player), Mr. Muhammad Hanif Alias Hanif Shahzad Art (Painting),

Jameel Ahmad Paul Art (Literature) Dr. Zulfiqar Siyal Art (Literature), Dr. Waheed Ahmad Art (Literature), Ms. Neelam Ahmad Bashir Art (Literature), Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal Art (Literature), Mr. Sooraj Narain Alias Narain Lal Art (Literature), Ms. Khansa Maria Literature

Qari Dr. Ikram Ullah Qira’at, Awais Raza Qadri Naat Khawan, Shafiq Ahmed Chishti Sports (Kabaddi), Ms. Bisma Maroof Sports (Cricket)

Ajey Lalwani (Late) Journalism (Cameraman), Irshad Mastoi (Late) Journalism, Musa Khan Khel (Late) Journalism, Arif Khan (Late) Journalism Zia Ur Rehman Farooqi (Late) Journalism, Shahid Zehri (Late) Journalism

Ms. Cristina VON Sperling Afridi Public Service, Farhaj Sikandar Yar Khan Public Service, Dr. Faridullah Khan Public Service, Ms. Saima Saleem Public Service, Yasin Malik Public Service (Tax Payer), Hassan Javed Exporter Leather, Shehzad Ashghar Exporter Textile

Shabbir Dewan Exporter Plastic, Faud Garib Exporter Rice, Khalid Mehmood Exporter Pharma, Kh. Masood Akhtar Exporter Sports,

Yaqoob Zamindar Social Services, Amin Hashwani Social Services Philanthropy.

TAMGHA-I-QUAID-I-AZAM

Dr. Mehreen Faruqi Services to Pakistan.

TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT

Choudhary Pervaiz Iqbal Losar Services to Pakistan.