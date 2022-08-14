Reports about presence of TTP’s armed men in Swat exaggerated, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Saturday rejected the media reports as ‘misleading’ about the presence of a large number of armed members belonging to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Swat Valley.

According to ISPR, after confirmation on ground, these reports were found as grossly exaggerated and misleading. “Presence of a small number of armed men on few mountain tops between Swat and Dir has been observed, located far away from population,” the ISPR said. Apparently, these individuals sneaked in from Afghanistan to resettle in their native areas.