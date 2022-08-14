Staff Reporter

Rescue 1122 organises motorbike rally

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) organized the “Independence Day Motorbike Rally” in collaboration with Atlas Honda from New Campus Bridge to Emergency Service Headquarters, here on Saturday. The purpose of the rally was to raise awareness about safe motorbike riding in order to prevent road traffic injuries.

The Director General PESD, Dr. Rizwan Naseer led the Independence Day Motorbike rally, which was started from New Campus Bridge towards, Jinnah Underpass, Doctor Hospital, Thokar Niaz Baig Flyover and culminated at the Emergency Services Academy. The General Manager Altas Honda Zafar Iqbal, Head of Safety Wing ESA Muhammad Ahsan, District Emergency Officer Lahore Shahid Waheed Qamer, officers from Headquarters & Academy, Rescue Scouts, and a large number of rescuers and bikers from Altas Honda participated in the rally.

In connection with the Diamond Jubilee of 75th Independence Day, a graceful hosting and cake cutting ceremony was held at Emergency Services Academy.

