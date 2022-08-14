SBP unveils design of Rs75 banknote on 75th anniversary of country’s independence

The State Bank of Pakistan today unveiled the design of the commemorative Rs 75 banknote on 14 August 2022, which is being issued on the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The note will be available for public issue from 30 September 2022.

The note has pictures of Quaid-e-Azam, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Allama Iqbal and Ms. Fatima Jinnah to acknowledge their services in the Pakistan Movement.

The Markhor image on the reverse of the note highlights our focus on environmental sustainability.

