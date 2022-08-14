Our Staff Reporter

Secretary local govt orders installing helpline, ERP software

LAHORE – Secretary for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Syed Mubasher Hussain presided over a meeting of Cattle Market Management and Development Company (CMMDC) here on Saturday.
He directed the chief executive officers concerned to install a helpline and inter-resource planning system for the public. He also ordered for developing the ERP software system that would set up an automated system of working of all departments. He said, “The ERP is ideal for transparency in human resources and procurement.”
Mubasher said that digitization was the most important need of the hour to increase the company’s revenue. “Transparency in providing services to the people was the aim of the Punjab government,” he said and also reviewed the company’s revenue plan. The CEO briefed the Local Government secretary regarding this year’s auctions and performance. The meeting was also attended by Local Government Director General Kausar Khan, Additional Secretary Development Maria Tariq and other officers.

More Stories
Lahore

Umer Cheema stresses need to learn from past mistakes

Lahore

Met Office predicts more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab in coming days

Lahore

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan holds Nazriya-e-Pakistan march

Lahore

Minister vows to work hard for country’s prosperity

Lahore

Minister orders to accelerate pace of work on uplift schemes

Business

Finance ministry releases special report on 75 Years Economic Journey of Pakistan

National

KP CM greets nation on 75th I-Day

Business

Gold price declines by Rs500

Business

China’s textile sector sees stable expansion in first six months

Business

SBP allows opening of mobile account

1 of 1,862

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More