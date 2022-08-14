Senator Samina congratulates nation on Independence Day

QUETTA – Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has congratulated the nation on the Diamond Jubilee of Independence of Pakistan. She said that August 14 was our independence day and we would celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner.

She expressed these views in her congratulatory message to the nation on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee of Independence of Pakistan. Thanks to the great sacrifices, today we are breathing in free air. She said that it was with great regret that even today our eternal enemy India has not recognized our freedom and Pakistan. “India is involved in malicious activities against Pakistan and Balochistan in particular. Even today, there are such misguided elements in Balochistan who do not appreciate the blessing of freedom and are involved in terrorist activities against their own motherland while playing in the hands of Pakistan’s enemies, the matter is united and no plot of the enemies will be allowed to succeed, she said.”

The history was a witness that nations who did not value freedom were wiped out,she said. She said that after independence, our dear country Pakistan has seen many setbacks. Enemies made many attacks on the stability of Pakistan, but our forces always crushed their impure ambitions and for this purpose, our soldiers sacrificed their lives which can never be forgotten.

She further said that due to the recent rains and floods, especially in Balochistan, extensive damage has been done and thousands of houses have been destroyed along with many hundreds of precious lives. Standing crops and livestock have also been heavily damaged. We should not forget the people affected by the floods on Independence Day and actively participate in the relief work in the affected areas along with the government institutions, she underlined. “We should appreciate the sacrifices of our elders, let us pledge today that we would always struggle for the development and prosperity of our beloved motherland Pakistan,the nation pays full tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of freedom and the security and survival of the nation,she mentioned.”