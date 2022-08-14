Our Staff Reporter

Ten people test positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA    –    About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,889 in the province on Saturday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr. Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1594,698 people were screened for the virus, out of which 10 patients were reported positive.

As many as 35469 affected patients have recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Umer Cheema stresses need to learn from past mistakes

Lahore

Met Office predicts more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab in coming days

Lahore

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan holds Nazriya-e-Pakistan march

Lahore

Minister vows to work hard for country’s prosperity

Lahore

Secretary local govt orders installing helpline, ERP software

Lahore

Minister orders to accelerate pace of work on uplift schemes

Business

Finance ministry releases special report on 75 Years Economic Journey of Pakistan

National

KP CM greets nation on 75th I-Day

Business

Gold price declines by Rs500

Business

China’s textile sector sees stable expansion in first six months

1 of 9,785

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More