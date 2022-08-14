Ten people test positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA – About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,889 in the province on Saturday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr. Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1594,698 people were screened for the virus, out of which 10 patients were reported positive.

As many as 35469 affected patients have recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.