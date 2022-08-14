TLP holds Nazriya-e-Pakistan march

Rawalpindi-The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) took out Nazriya-e-Pakistan march from Liaquat Bagh till Faizabad Interchange here on Saturday.

TLP chief Allama Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi led the rally which was also participated by Qazi Mehmood Awani, Sahibzada Hafiz Ans Hussain Rizvi, Ameer TLP Punjab Allama Pir Syed Inayat ul Haq Sultanpuri, Allama Dr Shafqiue Amini, Allama Ghulam Abbas Faizi, Allama Farooq Ul Hassan Qadri and a large number of activists.

The TLP leadership and the activists accorded a very warm welcome to their chief Allama Hafiz Saad Rizvi upon his arrival at Islamabad Toll Plaza and Liaquat Bagh.

Addressing at Faizabad Bridge, Allama Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi said that Pakistan came into being on basis of two nation theory and the struggles of founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would not be made to go to waste.

He said that TLP would render any kind of sacrifice to defend the beloved motherland. “TLP will shield two nation theory at any cost,” he said.

The TLP chief was of the view that the defense of Pakistan is in the hands of very brave armed forces and no one would be allowed to divide the country.

“TLP is standing with armed forces and will defend every inch of Pakistan,” he mentioned.

Commenting over the core issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Azad and Jammu Kashmir, Allama Saad Rizvi said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and the United Nation and India should accept the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

He said that monsoon rains played havoc in many areas of the country while the rulers and politicians were busy sending opponents to jails instead of rescuing the flood victims. He said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Allah and Kalma and no power could conquer this country.

Police bosses of twin cities made tight security arrangements to protect the participants of the march. Islamabad Traffic Police also closed all the roads leading to Faizabad Interchange and diverted the traffic on alternative routes.