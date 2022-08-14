Our Staff Reporter

Two arms smugglers arrested

Peshawar-Police recovered 8 pistols being smuggled in a school bag by two weapon smugglers, an official said.
Peshawar police spokesman Ilyas Khan said that on Kohat Road, the personnel of Bhanamarhi police while following a tip-off stopped two motorcyclists carrying a school bag, in which eight pistols were concealed.
Both the arrestees, hailing from the adjacent Khyber district, confessed to be part of a weapon smuggling gang that operated to shift weapons to various parts of the country via Peshawar.
Meanwhile, another 11 accused were arrested during search and strike operations in various parts of Peshawar.
The cops also recovered several pistols and Kalashnikovs along with bullets during the raids.
An official said that soon after DIG Ijaz Khan took charge as CCPO, Peshawar police have intensified operations in the suburban areas of the provincial capital while snap checking in the city has also been strengthened.

