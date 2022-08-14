Two injured in Karachi grenade attack

Karachi – At least two people were injured as a result of a grenade attack at Lyari Expressway on Saturday witnesses and police said.

Preliminary police investigations showed that incident occurred at around 10pm near Garden Toll Plaza, Lyari Expressway. As per initial reports, an unknown assailant riding a motorbike hurled a grenade and fled the scene. At least two people were injured as a result of the blast. Police and rescue officials arrived at the scene. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Speaking to the media, SSP City said that the police had cordoned off the area and started an investigation. He said that the nature of the blast was being ascertained.