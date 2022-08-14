News Desk

Two soldiers martyred, one injured in Balochistan terrorist attack

At least two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and another injured when terrorists opened fire on check post of security forces in Kohst area of Balochistan’s  Harnai district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, terrorists raided a security forces post on the night of August 13 and were successfully repulsed. Meanwhile, security forces chased the escaping terrorist into the nearby mountains.

“During the heavy exchange of fire, Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum embraced martyrdom while Major Umer sustained injuries,” the ISPR said, adding that the terrorists also suffered heavy losses

“At the eve of 75th Independence Day, security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR concluded.

Earlier in the day, two jawans of the Pakistan Army were martyred in IED device explosion in Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, an explosive device exploded in Braal area of ​​Dir, in which two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred. Martyred Sepoy Sajid Ali belonged to Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz hailed from Poonch Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

