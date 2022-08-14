Our Staff Reporter

Umer Cheema stresses need to learn from past mistakes

LAHORE – Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Umer Sarfraz Cheema has said that Pakistan is a country of brilliant, hard working and patriot people, and emphasised the need for learning from the past mistakes.
Talking to media here on Saturday, he said it was high time to set aside political affiliations and strengthen the country in real sense. He said that all-out efforts would be made under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to ensure progress and development of the province.

