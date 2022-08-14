UoP, PCFA organise seminar to celebrate 75th I-Day

Peshawar-China Study Centre, the University of Peshawar and the Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber chapter jointly organized a seminar on the eve 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Prof. Dr Zahid Anwar, Pro-vice chancellor and Director of China Study Center, University of Peshawar welcomed all the distinguished guests, faculty members, scholars, academicians, and students to the Webinar. He said that the history of the Muslim struggle under United India is a clear testimony of their desire for an independent state.

“Given the enormous degree of challenges ahead, the things we need are unity, discipline, and faith. We must preserve and propagate national unity and social cohesion. We are the victim of 5th generation war and we should counter the propaganda that weakens our national integration, he added.

On this auspicious occasion, when Pakistan is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence, we should not forget those who sacrificed for the creation of Pakistan. This is high time to keep in view the ground realities in the region and maximize our efforts for socio-economic prosperity by strengthening our economic developmental activities in all walks of life. Our Iron Brother & time-tested friend China is an excellent example as a lesson to learn.

Prof Dr Gul Majid, Vice Chancellor Islamia College Peshawar enlightened the audience with the history of the Pakistan movement and said that we got independence due to the tireless efforts of our elders. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal along with others made our independence from British colonialism possible.

Prof. Dr Jehan Bakht vice-chancellor, University of Agriculture Peshawar said that Pakistan is rich with many resources, four seasons, mountains, deserts, forests, rivers, and water bodies. We have to manage the population, tackle the issues of climate change and mushrooming of housing societies, he added.

Qari Rohullah Madani, provincial ex-minister for Religious Affairs, emphasized the historical evolution of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan came into being on the Islamic Ideology. And it was possible due to the efforts of our brave people who sacrificed their wealth, health, money, and homes. We need to follow the ideology upon which the country came into being, he added.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar graced the event as a Chief Guest in his speech and said that the 14th of August was the day when Pakistan came into existence. And it is a matter of pleasure that we all are living freely in this part of the world in which Allah has gifted us with many resources. It is due to the hard work of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the countless sacrifices of other so many freedom fighters that we are free to breathe and live according to our principles, culture, and values.

Saifullah Khan, the Registrar University of Peshawar in his vote of thanks speech threw light on different aspects of the Pakistan Freedom Movement and thanked all the participants of the seminar and hoped that in future China Study Center, UOP will organize more such useful events.

A large number of Chairpersons, Directors, students of the different departments of the University of Peshawar, scholars, and researchers, attended the seminar.