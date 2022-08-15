Our Staff Reporter

Acting Governor Balochistan felicitates nation on Independence Day

QUETTA    –   Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Sunday congratulated the entire nation on completion of 75 years of Pakistan’s indepen­dence. He said that August 14 was the historic day when Pakistan came into being as an inde­pendent state 75 years ago, adding that it was the only nuclear power in Muslim countries with an impregnable defense. He expressed these views while addressing the participants of an event held in connection with the 75th Independence Day at the Governor House Quetta. Vice Chancellor Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, VC Women’s University Dr. Sajda Noreen, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, senior govern­ment officials, teachers, and a large number of university students including people from vari­ous walks of life attended the event. The Acting Governor said that Balochistan was the guarantor of Pakistan’s bright future, so the federal govern­ment must play a pivotal role for the prosperity of the province and its people.

