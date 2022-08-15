Staff Reporter

AJK President inaugurates 2nd Kashmir Premier League

Lahore -President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has inaugurated the 2nd edition of Kashmir Premier League. According to information made available here, the colorful opening ceremony was held last night at the Narul Stadium in Muzaffarabad. On this occasion, Government Ministers Ch Muhammad Rasheed, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Ch Muhammad Akhlaq, Special Assistant for IT Ch Muhammad Iqbal, Asim Sharif Butt, Chief Secretary M Usman Chachar, KPL President Arif Malik, Tuqeer Subhan, Hiday Hussain Shahid, secretaries and others were also present. Addressing the ceremony, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that KPL1 was watched by 45 million people. “Linking the inaugural function of this league with Independence Day was a great development which will strengthen the Kashmir issue.” Chief Secretary M Usman Chachar said that the KPL would be broadcasted live in most countries. He added 37 Kashmiri players were also included in KPL and two Kashmiri players were playing in each match.

