AkzoNobel launches powerful social campaign on Independence Day

LAHORE – On the momentous occassion of the 75 years of independence of Pakistan, AkzoNobel – the maker of Dulux brand of decorative paints, launched a powerful social campaign ‘PehchanKaRung’ to inspire today’s youth to play an active role in shaping the destiny of the country.

As a global colour expert, AkzoNobel knows the importance of colours in our lives. Homes are much more than walls, they symbolise identity, respect, emotions and their most cherished moments. For nearly five decades now, Dulux Paints have been an instrinsic part of every family’s life in Pakistan. The over 2,000 vibrant colours of Dulux have been protecting the interior and exterior of homes and adding colours to the lives of families. Elaborating on #PehchanKaRung, Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited. states, “As a responsible corporate, AkzoNobelis committed to contribute to the sustainable future of Pakistan. For decades, the vibrant colours of Dulux have been bringing alive our identity as individuals and families. As we near the historic 75 years of Independence of Pakistan, let us celebrate our identity as responsible citizens of Pakistan and contribute to the future of our country.” Through the latest social activism movement on the occasion of Pakistan’s 75 years of Independence; AkzoNobel is reinforcing that homeland comes before home and will always be the biggest part of every Pakistani citizen’s identity. The campaign, narrated through the lens of a young architect urges the youth of today – the intellectual capital of the country to realize their responsibility and contribute to the progress of Pakistan.