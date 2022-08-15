Agencies

Al-Qaeda demands justice for Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks against Islam

Al-Qaeda has demanded to bring former Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma to “justice” for her derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in June.

Sharma, a spokeswoman for India’s ruling right-wing until her sacking, sparked a furore in the Islamic world when she made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on a TV show.

The remarks sparked widespread protests in India and abroad with Muslims demanding she is punished. The row has since then sparked violence in Udaipur.

The organisation called for revenge in its magazine called ‘Nawa-E-Ghazwa-E-Hind’

The magazine published the details of the former BJP spokesperson’s blasphemy. It also demanded that she be brought to justice over her remarks.

The intelligence agencies in India are concerned about Sharma’s safety. She was suspended by the party following her derogatory and hateful remarks.

Earlier in June, public security was tightened in India after the circulation of a letter warning of militant attacks to avenge derogatory remarks.

