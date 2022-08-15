Are we independent?

As I drove on the road of Karachi, I saw many children running at the traffic signals fluttering the flags and trying to persuade passersby to buy them.The windows of the car roll down, and someone give them little change in the lieu of the flags. This made me ponder on the eve of 75th independence day of Pakistan-have we truly achieved our independence?

While we have claimed our sovereignty from the foreign rule many years ago, but do we truly have freedom of living in a dignified manner?

Everyday we encounter this inconsistency closely, but we have become so immune to it that we turn a blind eye towards it. We need to ask ourselves what does independence truly mean. Even after so many years of independence women cannot travel out to pursue education or career due to the fear of their own safety. They are not free to express their opinions without being trolled whether online or offline. We call ourselves a free nation, but do not have freedom to choose what we eat, what we wear. Independence day doesn’t mean one day of nationalist pride, it means a faithfulness to serve the nation in a truly inclusive way. We have to suppress these social evils, intolerance and learn to accept difference and celebrate them. I hope that some day I will see those kids in schools unfurling the national flags instead of selling them on the traffic signals.

HIRA AMAN,

Sindh.