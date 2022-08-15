Our Staff Reporter

Armed forces pay homage to Quaid

KARACHI – The contingents of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid tremendous homage on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan here on Sunday. They laid wreaths at the mausoleum and offered fateha. The contingents also reiterated their commitment to protecting the country at all spheres. They also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Power sector’s transmission & distribution losses soar to Rs473 billion in 2021

Business

Provincial govts asked to conduct damage assessment of cotton crop

Business

ADB suggests policy reforms to strengthen railways in Pakistan

Business

RDA inflows rise to $4.7 billion in June

Business

Govt asked to attract overseas Pakistanis to invest in country

Business

‘Now Hiring’: US employers struggle to find enough workers

Business

CDC, CDNS sign MoU for issuance of digital savings certificates

Business

Over 43pc surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: SBP

Business

75th Independence Day anniversary of Pakistan celebrated at SNGPL head office

Business

HABIBMETRO unveils monument at the iconic I.I. Chundrigar Road

1 of 1,814

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More