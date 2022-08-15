News Desk

Attaullah Tarar approaches IHC to evade arrest

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Monday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to evade arrest after the Punjab police raided his house to notice, demanding his presence during probe into May 25 incidents.

The former home minister asked the IHC to approve his protective bail and stop Punjab police from arresting him. “Police have raided my residence to arrest me,” he said.

Police have raided residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours on Saturday after he failed to appear before a probe team investigating the May 25 incidents.

The raided was carried out at the residence of Attaullah Tarar in G-3 Johar Town Lahore, however, he was not present at his home. No one was arrested during the police raid at his home.

Tarar was served a notice to appear before the investigating team probing torture on PTI activists during Azadi March on May 25.

In a message from his Twitter account, Attaullah Tarar confirmed the raid and asked what home minister Hashim Dogar was trying to prove through a midnight raid at his home, he’s been living for last 15 years.

