Our Staff Reporter

Balochistan CM inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive

QUETTA    –   Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo inaugurated the Monsoon Plantation Cam­paign 2022 by planting a pine tree in the Chief Minister Secretariat on Sunday. Provincial Minis­ters including Zamark Khan Achakzai, Mir Nasee­bullah Marree, Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri, Ab­dul Khaliq Hazara, MPAs and other officials were present on the occasion. About 4 million saplings will be planted in the tree planting campaign. On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed that the students and civil society should also be included in the tree planting campaign and the importance of tree planting. He said that losses have been caused by the recent rains, but the drought of the last ten years has also ended and the rise of the underground water level would have positive ef­fects on the agriculture and forestry sectors. He directed that more important than planting trees was the care of trees which should be ensured in every case.

