Call for making country a welfare state
HARIPUR – Political and social figure of Haripur Muhammad Azam Khan Tareen has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate steps to make the country a welfare state. Azam Khan Tareen in a statement issued here on Sunday, said that Haripur district should be given the status of Cantt area and transportation facilities should be developed here by constructing an international standard airport and flyovers so that the area could reach new heights of construction and development. He demanded of the federal government to provide the best health and education facilities to the people. Azam Khan Tareen said the government can achieve self-sufficiency in meeting the food needs of the country by paying special attention to the agriculture sector. It is in the national interest to establish good relations with Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, he added.