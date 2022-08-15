Celebratory aerial firing claims two lives

LAHORE – Two persons lost their lives due to the celebra­tory aerial firing on the eve of Diamond Jubilee Inde­pendence Day in Lahore. Seventeen-year-old youth Chand Masseh died due to a stray bullet. He died on the spot in Shafiqabad area. Police said that the victim was walking alongside the Ghazi Marriage Hall in Shafiqabad when the bul­let hit him. In another inci­dent, a woman died in her sleep when an aerial bullet hit her in the Lower Mall area. Police have shifted the bodies to the morgue and further investigations were underway. Meanwhile, at least 16 people were killed and 1,027 others sustained injuries in 961 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of the total injured, 5,890 people were seriously injured who were shifted to dif­ferent hospitals, whereas, 438 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122