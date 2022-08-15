Central Punjab thump Northern in Women’s U19 Tournament

Lahore – Central Punjab’s outstanding 172-run victory over Northern highlighted the second day of the Women U19 T20 Tournament 2022 being played at Murdike Country Club.

In the other two matches, Sindh, like Central Punjab, recorded their second win of the tournament with a 10-wicket win over Southern Punjab while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered their first win against Balochistan.

A 172-run massive win for Central Punjab was made possible through 47 at a strike rate of 180.77 by captain Shawal Zulfiqar (9 fours), 64 at a rate of 152.38 (10 fours) by Warda Yousaf and an all-round display from Haleema Azeem Dar as she smashed 53 off 38 (7 fours) and returned 2 for 5.

Central Punjab, put into bat first, posted mammoth total of 221-2. Opener Eyman Fatima (28 off 24) and captain Shawal added 83 runs before Warda and Haleema stroked a 130-run partnership. Northern were bowled out for a paltry 49 in 17.2 overs with Maham Anees top-scoring with only 16. Like Haleema, Quratulain and Rida also took two wickets each.

Tehzeeb Shah’s player of the match performance handed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa their first win of the tournament when they defeated Balochistan by 9 wickets. Tehzeeb’s 39 helped her side stroll to the 70-run target in 12.5 overs at the loss of only one wicket. Hansa Zair Gul scored 17. Balochistan, after being asked to bat, were bowled out for 69 in 18.3 overs with Azra Habibullah top-scoring with 20. Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz took 3-9 while Jalwa Anwar took 2-12.

Sindh captain Aroob Shah took 2-6 and smashed unbeaten 31 to set her side’s 10-wicket win over Southern Punjab. This is Sindh’s second win in the tournament. Southern Punjab were bowled out for a paltry 39 in 14.3 overs with Anoosha Nasir and Tooba Khan taking two wickets each. Sindh chased down the target in 2.5 overs.

Scores in brief

Sindh 40-0, 2.5 overs (Aroob Shah 31*) beat Southern Punjab 39 all out, 14.3 overs (Arooba Shah 2-7, Tooba Khan 2-7, Anoosha Nasir 2-12) by 10 wickets.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 70-1, 12.5 overs (Tehzeeb Shah 39*) beat Balochistan 69 all out, 18.3 overs (Azra Habibullah 20; Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz 3-9, Jalwa Anwar 2-12) by 9 wickets.

Central Punjab 221-2, 20 overs (Warda Yousuf 64*, Haleema Azeem 53*, Shawal Zulfiqar 47, Eyman Fatima 28) beat Northern 49 all out, 17.2 overs (Rida Aslam 2-3, Haleema Azeem Dar 2-5, Quratulain 2-6) by 172 runs.