CM directs to expedite relief operation in flood-affected areas of DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administrations to expedite relief operation in flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts.

He also directed to shift people to safer places besides establishment of relief camps in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister said all necessary facilities should be ensured to flood-affected families.

“The operation should be continued until the last victim is transferred to a safer place”, CM Pervaiz Elahi added.

