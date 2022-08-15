CM Parvez Elahi announces free education up to graduation level
LAHORE – On the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi announced to make education free up to graduation level in the Punjab province.
“I made education free upto Matric in my previous tenure and will now make it free upto graduation level”, he said while addressing the central ceremony of the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan at the Hazuri Bagh here on Sunday.
The chief minister said that he had decided to provide
free of cost medicines in emergencies of the hospitals. He said that he had made many institutions for special children in his previous tenure, adding, that number of institutions will be increased in future. Ch Parvez Elahi vowed to make Punjab an exemplary province.
The chief minister also lauded the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa saying he had made the defence of Pakistan invincible. “No one can look towards Pakistan with an evil eye. The services of the army chief are highly praiseworthy for eradicating terrorism and to maintain peace in the country”, he observed.
The CM paid tributes to those defending the dear homeland and to the security forces, police officers and jawans who laid down their lives for the defence and peace of their dear homeland.
He said Quaid-d-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah did an untiring struggle to attain a separate homeland for the Muslims. “It is our collective responsibility to contribute our part of work to make the country prosperous. Whether it be the opposition, the politicians, the traders, the industrialists, or any person working in any field, we all have to work with dedication and diligence to make it a prosperous country”.
He said: “Pakistan is our identity. If Pakistan had not come into existence, then we had no identity. Pakistan has given us a lot and now we have to repay it”.
The chief minister also remembered the Kashmiris on the country’s Independence Day. “We should not forget the martyrs of Kashmir who illuminated the torch of freedom through their blood. Quaid-e-Azam said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. The time is not far away when Kashmir will become Pakistan”, he observed.
He said people of every religion lived in Pakistan and the minority community played a pivotal role in construction and progress of the country. “It is our duty to give respect to the minorities”, he added.
He said the future of Pakistan was bright. “Pakistan won many achievements and laurels in its 75 years history. Imran Khan won the cricket world cup and Pakistan won many achievements in the field of hockey at the international level. Recently the Pakistani wrestlers and the weight lifters won many medals in the Common Wealth Games. We will make an effort and will work even harder to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country”. The CM said Pakistan had good relations with Turkey, China, USA and Iran. “The Consul Generals of these countries have come to participate in our Independence Day celebrations for which we are grateful to them”.
CM announced to give Rs. 3 lac as a gift to the special children who sang national songs and Rs. 50,000 prize for lead singers and Rs 2 lac prize for the scouts. CM announced to give Rs. 1 lac prize for the police band. CM went to the special children who sang the national songs and sang a national song with them. He showed his affection towards the special children and appreciated their performance