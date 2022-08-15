News Desk

CM Punjab directs to expedite relief operations in flood-hit areas

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has directed the concerned authorities to expedite relief operation in flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa Sharif and Rajanpur districts.

According to details, the Punjab chief minister has directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administrations to expedite relief operation in flood-affected areas of the province.

CM Punjab also directed to shift the victims to safer places besides establishment of relief camps in the affected areas. “All necessary facilities should be ensured to flood-affected families,” he added.

“The operation should be continued until the last victim is transferred to a safer place”, CM Pervaiz Elahi added.

Earlier in July, CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced financial relief for flood-affected families in Punjab.

An amount of Rs800,000 will be provided to families of people who died in floods. A committee would estimate losses and distribute relief packages among the deserving.

