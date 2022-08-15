Our Staff Reporter

Commissioner urges masses to play role for country’s uplift

MULTAN   –   Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak on Sunday said that August 14 is the day to renew pledge for safety, security, peace, progress and prosperity of the dear homeland.

“Our elders sacrificed their lives to get an in­dependent state of Pakistan”, said Aamir Khattak while addressing main flag hoisting ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner Officer, here on Sun­day. Today, a new spirit is needed to counter chal­lenges, both internal and external. Hero of Paki­stan Movement Khursheed Abbas Gardezi cut the cake of Independence Day in the ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto, City Police Officer Khurram Shehzad also addressed the cere­mony. They paid rich tribute to the martyrs and he­roes of the freedom movement. Independence Day is the day to acknowledge the supreme sacrifices of millions of lives, given by our forefathers, they maintained. The representatives of all schools of thought should come forward for the development of the country. On this occasion, a good number of officials from different departments and civil soci­ety workers were also present.

Independence Day: LHC Multan Bench holds flag hoisting ceremony Senior Judge Lahore High Court Multan Bench Justice Chaudhary Muham­mad Masood Jehangir said August 14 reminded us of efforts and sacrifices of our elders, how they achieved an independent state under leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The efforts of the elders could not be forgotten, said the senior judge while hoisting the national flag at Lahore High Court Multan Bench. Indepen­dence is a blessing.

