Customs organises flag hoisting ceremony

KARACHI -Pakistan Customs Enforcement Collectorate on Sunday in connection with the 75th independence day organized a flag hoisting ceremony at Custom House Karachi.

Collector Customs Enforcement Feroze Alam Junejo hoisted the national flag, according to a spokesman for Customs, Karachi. Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Tariq Huda specially attended the flag hoisting ceremony while other officers of l Customs were also present on the occasion.

IT minister visits Quaid’s mausoleum, pay homage

KARACHI

Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque visited the mausoleum of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich homages on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan here on Sunday. He laid a floral wreath and offered fateha. He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country and the well-being of the people. Later, he inked his impressions in the visitors’ book.

Acting Governor, CM pay homage to Quaid

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP):Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of the father of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid homage to him to mark 75th independence day, here on Sunday. They laid a wreath and offered fateha. The Acting Governor and CM also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country. They also registered their impressions in the visitors’ book.