Shafqat Ali

Democracy, equality aspirations of Pakistan’s founding fathers: Bilawal

FM says Quaid-e-Azam desired Pakistan to become role model for Muslim world.

ISLAMABAD   –   Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that Pakistan had seen ups and downs in its 75 years’ history. “Every Pakistani has to play a role in making this country an ideal Muslim state,” he added. The FM congratulated the nation on the 75th Independence Day and said that the vision of Quaide-Azam Muhammad Ali

Jinnah was to create a Pakistan that would be a role model for the Muslim world with an egalitarian society. In his message on the 75th Independence Day, FM Bilawal stated that  democracy and equality were the aspirations of the founding fathers of the country. He said that the first unanimous Constitution  was a gift given to the nation by Pakistan People’s Party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.  Bilawal said that without the supremacy of the Constitution, the

concept of freedom for 220 million Pakistanis will only be a distant  dream. He emphasised that the development

process cannot be started without a balance between  institutions.  “We will not allow any conspiracy that will

weaken the Constitution and the Parliament,” he resolved. He mentioned that  former prime minister Benazir Bhutto fought a long struggle for the restoration of the 1973 Constitution, and during this struggle she had to sacrifice her life. The FM, who is also the PPP chief, said that Pakistan was facing unprecedented challenges both internally and externally. He said that despite all these challenges, Pakistan  still stands as a symbol of hope for the oppressed people of the world including our Kashmiri and Palestinian  brothers and sisters.

