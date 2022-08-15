Diamond jubilee Independence Day Celebrations held at Pakistan Embassy in Belgium

ISLAMABAD – The Independence Day of Paki­stan was observed with patriotic zeal and spirit in a graceful cer­emony at the Embassy of Paki­stan, Brussels today.

The national flag of the coun­try was hoisted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxem­bourg, Dr Asad Majeed Khan at the Chancery building.

The special messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the oc­casion. The Pakistani leadership in their separate messages paid glowing tributes to the sacri­fices of Pakistan’s founding fore­fathers. They reaffirmed their commitment to make tireless ef­forts to realize the vision of the founding fathers. In his message on the occasion, Ambassador Khan stressed the importance of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, Mohammad Ali Jinnah and poet-philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who envisaged Pakistan to be a progressive, moderate and democratic country.

Underscoring importance of the role of Overseas Pakistanis, the Ambassador urged the Paki­stani community living in Bel­gium and Luxembourg to make a firm resolve to undertake all pos­sible efforts for the development and prosperity of the country.

On the Occasion of the 75th an­niversary of the Independence, Ambassador Khan also unveiled the special commemorative post­age stamp issued by the Belgium Post (B Post). The stamp bears the special logo of 75th diamond jubilee of Pakistan alongwith the flags of the two countries. The stamp also contains inscrip­tion “75th Independence Day of Pakistan” in English, French and Flemish languages. The stamp is issued in three categories with regular, priority and Internation­al delivery options.

As part of these celebrations, a photo exhibition was also ar­ranged to introduce Pakistan’s tourism and cultural potential. A fancy dress show of children wearing traditional Pakistani dresses was also organized to mark the diamond Jubilee of In­dependence, which was highly appreciated by the participants.

A wide segment of the Paki­stani community living in Bel­gium and Luxembourg including women and children participat­ed in the celebrations.