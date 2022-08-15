Staff Reporter

Earthquake tremors jolt Dadu district, adjoining areas

KARACHI – Earthquake tremors of moderate intensity jolted Dadu district of Sindh and adjoining areas on Sunday at 9:53 AM. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicenter of the earthquake was at 88 km at Northwest of Dadu. The depth of the earthquake was 88 km and its magnitude on the Richter scale was 4.1. No loss of life has been reported after the earthquake. It is to be mentioned here that the tremors relatively closer to the surface are likely to bear long-term adverse effects on the buildings.

