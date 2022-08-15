Flag hoisting ceremony held at BISE Sargodha

SARGODHA – A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) here on Sunday.

BISE secretary Dr Mohsin Abbas unfurled the national flag. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Our forefa­thers under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah ren­dered unprecedented sacrifices for Pakistan and now, the nation is duty bound to play its role in steering the country out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity.”

Assistant Commissioner (General) Hafiz Abdul Manan said that August 14 was the day to renew pledge for safety, security, peace, progress and prosperity of the motherland.

“The Independence Day is the day to acknowledge the sacrifices of our forefathers for achieving a separate homeland,” he said. Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Paki­stan Movement. Sweets were also distributed among the participants on the occasion. Later, AC(G) Hafiz Abdul Manan, Secretary board Dr Mohsin Ab­bas and Controller Examinations Riaz Qadeer kicked off tree plantation cam­paign in Sargodha Education board by planting saplings in board’s lawn.