Our Staff Reporter

Flag hoisting ceremony held at BISE Sargodha

SARGODHA   –  A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) here on Sunday.

BISE secretary Dr Mohsin Abbas unfurled the national flag. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Our forefa­thers under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah ren­dered unprecedented sacrifices for Pakistan and now, the nation is duty bound to play its role in steering the country out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity.”

Assistant Commissioner (General) Hafiz Abdul Manan said that August 14 was the day to renew pledge for safety, security, peace, progress and prosperity of the motherland.

“The Independence Day is the day to acknowledge the sacrifices of our forefathers for achieving a separate homeland,” he said. Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Paki­stan Movement. Sweets were also distributed among the participants on the occasion. Later, AC(G) Hafiz Abdul Manan, Secretary board Dr Mohsin Ab­bas and Controller Examinations Riaz Qadeer kicked off tree plantation cam­paign in Sargodha Education board by planting saplings in board’s lawn.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

High Commission for Pakistan in Australia celebrates I-Day

Islamabad

PM’s dynamic leadership to provide historic relief to masses, says Sana

Islamabad

Pakistan celebrates diamond jubilee of independence

Islamabad

Making Pakistan reflective of Quaid’s ideals our aim: PM

Karachi

SBP unveils commemorative banknote on I-Day

National

US hopes ties with Pakistan will grow

Lahore

CM Parvez Elahi announces free education up to graduation level

Islamabad

Sindh, Balochistan brace for more rains from tomorrow

National

Two Pak soldiers martyred repulsing terrorists in Harnai

Islamabad

Pakistan HC marks 75th I-Day in New Delhi

1 of 9,794

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More