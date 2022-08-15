News Desk

Flash flood, rains kill 11 more persons in Balochistan

At least 11 more persons were killed in flash flood and monsoon rains in Balochistan, raising the death toll to 196 on Sunday.

According to details, the death toll from recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 196, including 96 men, 45 women and 55 children.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that the heavy rains caused loss of 107,377 livestock. The PDMA reported that 19,762 houses were damaged by the rains in the province out of which 5,107 houses were completely destroyed while 14,660 houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA reported that six different highways with 690 km length and 18 bridges were damaged due to the floods. The PDMA is conducting relief operations in the affected districts.

