Hamza breezes into WSF World Junior Squash semis

Lahore – Muhammad Hamza Khan has breezed into the semifinals of the WSF Mens’ World Junior Individual Squash Championship at Nancy, France. According to information made available here, in the quarterfinals played on Sunday, Hamza downed Mohammed Nasser of Egypt by 11-3, 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 to qualify for the semifinals, where he will take on Finnlay Withington of England today (Monday).

Earlier in the fourth round of Individual event, Brice Nicolas of France beat Pakistan’s Noor Zaman by 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4.

Senior Vice President, Pakistan Squash Federation, Air Marshal Aamir Masood also visited Nancy, France on August 12 and met the CEO of World Squash Federation, Mr. William Louis Marie and President of French Squash Federation, Mr. Joilan Muller.

In his meetings, apart from detailed discussion on the development of squash in Pakistan, Air Marshal Aamir Masood also conveyed the message to the international squash organizations that Pakistan is one of the safest countries for all sports and especially for squash.

He further said that with the joint efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation and Pakistan Air Force, the country will regain its lost position in the game of squash very soon. The CEO of World Squash Federation and the President of French Squash Federation also assured him of their continuous support to the Pakistan Squash Federation for the development of squash in the future as well.