Huzaifa, Noor win Independence Day squash matches

Lahore – Huzaifa Ibrahim and Noor ul Huda won the Independence Day exhibition squash matches played at Karachi Club on Sunday.

The event was organized under the directives of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. Other notables present on the occasion were Coordinator Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Chief Referee Naveed Alam, ACG Abid Qamar Sheikh, Asad Ibad Ali and others.

In the men’s match, Huzaifa Ibrahim was up against Talha Saeed. Both the players displayed quality squash skills and techniques but then Huzaifa showed his class and dominated the match to win it by 3-0. The score was 11/4 11/7 11/6 (20m). The women’s match was dominated by Noor ul Huda, who outsmarted her opponent Aina Sheikh by 3-0 with the score being 11/8 11/6 11/5 (20m).

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon said that the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated in the best possible manner in Karachi. “We are conducting a festival throughout the month in cooperation with Bank Islami and we are thankful to Bank Islami President Syed Amir Ali for his all-out and generous support.”

He also appealed to the players to participate in maximum sports events and hold aloft Pakistani flag across the globe. The Commissioner also invited Huzaifa Ibrahim to meet him at the Commissioner’s office and said: “I want to see you as a world champion like Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan.”