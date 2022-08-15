I-Day celebrated in Sialkot

SIALKOT – Like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm here on Sun­day. In this connection, a flag hoisting ceremony was held here at Anwar Club where Deputy Com­missioner Maisam Ab­bas unfurled the national flag. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Musa Ali Bukhari, Additional Deputy Com­missioner General (AGCD) Syeda AmIna Maududi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Osama Sheron Niazi, Chief Officer (CO) Munici­pal Corporation Sialkot (MCS), District Police Of­ficer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza and political lead­ers were also present. All public and private sectors buildings, including Iqbal Manzil (the birth place of Allama Iqbal), Govt. Mur­ray College Sialkot (the alma mater of Allama Iqbal), main streets, roads and bazaars were illumi­nated and decorated taste­fully with national flags and buntings. National flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in Daska, Sam­brial, Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawin­da, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas. National songs were also played to mark the day.