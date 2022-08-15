News Desk

IHC grants protective bail to Attaullah Tarar

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar for 14 days.The former Punjab minister asked the IHC to approve his protective bail and stop Punjab police from arresting him.

Earlier on Saturday, police raided Atta’s house early morning but he was not present at home at that time.

In a statement, the police clarified that they have not arrested anyone from Tarar’s house. The police said they have sent him a notice to come to the police station in connection with an investigation.

Atta Tarar has been accused that he was involved in the torture on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the party’s long march.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

LHC bins plea seeking ban on baajas

Lahore

LHC dismisses plea seeking legislation on foreign funding

Islamabad

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of foreign investment in country

National

Two killed in roof collapse incident in Gujrat

National

Indus water level surges to low flood at Guddu barrage again

Karachi

Two labourers die from electrocution in Karachi

Islamabad

Security forces gun down terrorist in North Waziristan

Islamabad

Imran Khan summons PTI spokespersons meeting today

Islamabad

President approves appointment of GB governor

Islamabad

Justice Mansoor becomes JCP member

1 of 8,811

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More