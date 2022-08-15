IHC grants protective bail to Attaullah Tarar

Earlier on Saturday, police raided Atta’s house early morning but he was not present at home at that time.

In a statement, the police clarified that they have not arrested anyone from Tarar’s house. The police said they have sent him a notice to come to the police station in connection with an investigation.

Atta Tarar has been accused that he was involved in the torture on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the party’s long march.