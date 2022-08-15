Imran’s contesting on 9 NA seats stirs political debate

ISLAMABAD – The trend of contesting elections on more than one seat has always been strongly criticised in the parliament but a serious legislation to stop this practice has never been seen. Usually, the party’s bigwigs in each general elections contest on more than one seat claiming their popularity in different constituencies, the critiques have often heard terming this practice as ‘an element of fear’ to lose seat by the party leader. In the political parties’ culture, this practice is not considered as a bad in politics as political factions never seen taking risk for their leader. Perhaps, the party ticket holders do not want to annoy their leadership by commenting on it. The debate of burden on national exchequers to re-organise, in case the party leader won on all the seats, is a separate matter. Though the basic pillar of the democracy is to have free and fair polls in the country, yet the casting doubt on every election’s results is a normal narrative of opponent parties in every era. If we look into the past history of the elections, the famous political party leaders contest in the elections on more than one seat in the general elections. From former

prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Incumbent Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and a long list is there who contested on more than two to three seats even. The decision of PTI chairman Imran for contesting from all nine National Assembly constituencies,

that fell vacant after the acceptance of PTI MNAs resignations, has created a new debate in the political arena. Some of the constitutional experts believed that the electoral watchdog might not easily give go ahead to Imran Khan to contest on all these nine seats , as still his resignation from National Assembly seat has not been accepted. ccording

to the rules and regulations, a member of a parliament cannot contest in the polls, if he/she has not resigned from his /her seat. Having the confidence that gained by the party in recent Punjab by-polls victory, Imran Khan is intending to contest from Punjab, PK and Sindh on these seats. The ECP has issued the schedule for by-elections on the nine NA seats and fixed September 25 as the date for polling but the candidates’ papers have not been finalized.

As per the schedule, the list of nominees will be released on August 14, scrutiny will take place on August 17, appeals against the returning officer’s decision can be submitted by August 20, and a decision will be taken in the appellate

tribunal on August 25. The revised list of candidates will be released on August 26, after which candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till August 27. Moreover, the final list of candidates will be released by August

29, and on the same day, election symbols will also be allotted. The elections will take place on NA- 22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA- 31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA- 108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir Karachi, NA- 239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 South Karachi. Political observers viewed that it was a brave decision by the PTI’s chairman Imran Khan but acceptance of his paper could become a new debate in the country’s

politics.