Independence Day celebrated with national fervour in Lakki, Bannu

Lakki marwat-The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Lakki Marwat and Bannu with national zeal and fervour on Sunday.

The district administration, army, Education Department and Boy Scouts Association organised functions wherein a large number of people participated.

Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar performed flag hoisting at the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai that was attended by the officials of Line Departments.

The Education Department and Boy Scout Association held a function in Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School No 1, Lakki city. Students and scouts delivered speeches and presented national songs after the flag hoisting ceremony.

The administration and army with the support of other departments also arranged a grand event at Lt Adnan Shaheed Sports Complex Tajazai to mark the Independence Day.

Tajazai Camp Commanding Officer Lt Col Omar Imtiaz, AC Tariq Mehmood, SP Shafiq Wazir, DSO Ismail Wazir and other civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

In Bannu, Deputy Commissioner Aun Haidar Gondal hoisted the national flag at a ceremony held in the Sports Complex. The also inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling on the occasion.

The administration and army also organised patriotic song and debate competitions. Students and youths also took part in inter district athletic competitions.

A kabaddi match was also played between Lakki Marwat and Bannu teams at Mandan Park. Thousands of game lovers both from Lakki Marwat and Bannu district turned up to watch the game. After a neck-on-neck contest for some time, the Lakki Marwat players emerged victorious.

Additional DC Islahuddin along with AC Syed Abrar Ali Shah and others distributed trophies and cash prizes among the players of winner and runner-up teams.