Independence Day rally staged in Tank

TANK – Independence Day was observed in Tank district where the main function was held at the office of Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak. The DC was the chief guest at the event, attended by civil and military officials. Local elders, journalists and students also participated in the event. Naat and declamation contests were held while students presented tableaus. A cake was also cut on the occasion and prayers for the country’s sovereignty. The DC also planted a sapling and distributed saplings among the locals for plantation in their premises.

The national flag was hoisted at the event. Earlier, a rally was staged, starting from the Nawab of Tank Qilla and later reaching the offices of the Deputy Commissioner, wherefrom the rally reached Kashmir Chowk where it ended