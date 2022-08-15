Our Staff Reporter

Independence Day rally staged in Tank

TANK     –   Independence Day was observed in Tank district where the main function was held at the office of Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak. The DC was the chief guest at the event, attended by civil and military officials. Local elders, journalists and students also participated in the event. Naat and declamation contests were held while students presented tableaus. A cake was also cut on the occasion and prayers for the country’s sovereignty. The DC also planted a sapling and distributed saplings among the locals for plantation in their premises.

The national flag was hoisted at the event. Earlier, a rally was staged, starting from the Nawab of Tank Qilla and later reaching the offices of the Deputy Commissioner, wherefrom the rally reached Kashmir Chowk where it ended

More Stories
Islamabad

Rain-wind and thundershower likely in various parts of country

Islamabad

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm resolve to strengthen bilateral ties

National

Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

Islamabad

Fears of hacking shut FBR websites for 24 hours

Islamabad

Democracy, equality aspirations of Pakistan’s founding fathers: Bilawal

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Lahore

PA Speaker for independent foreign policy

Lahore

Lahorites observe Pakistan’s diamond jubilee with patriotic zeal

Islamabad

High Commission for Pakistan in Australia celebrates I-Day

Islamabad

PM’s dynamic leadership to provide historic relief to masses, says Sana

1 of 9,796

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More