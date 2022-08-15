Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Indian Independence Day, today, as Black Day in protest against New Delhi’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day is marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew in IIOJK call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

Black flags are hoisted everywhere in the occupied territory.

The Kashmiris across the world are holding anti-India demonstrations to draw world’s attention towards the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Shabbir Ahmad Shah in their statements said India has no right to celebrate its Independence Day in IIOJK as it is holding the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.