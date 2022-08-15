Kashmiris observing India’s Independence Day as Black Day today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Indian Independence Day, today, as Black Day in protest against New Delhi’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day is marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew in IIOJK call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

Black flags are hoisted everywhere in the occupied territory.

The Kashmiris across the world are holding anti-India demonstrations to draw world’s attention towards the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Shabbir Ahmad Shah in their statements said India has no right to celebrate its Independence Day in IIOJK as it is holding the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Rain-wind and thundershower likely in various parts of country

Islamabad

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm resolve to strengthen bilateral ties

Islamabad

Fears of hacking shut FBR websites for 24 hours

Islamabad

Democracy, equality aspirations of Pakistan’s founding fathers: Bilawal

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Lahore

PA Speaker for independent foreign policy

Lahore

Lahorites observe Pakistan’s diamond jubilee with patriotic zeal

Islamabad

High Commission for Pakistan in Australia celebrates I-Day

Islamabad

PM’s dynamic leadership to provide historic relief to masses, says Sana

Islamabad

Pakistan celebrates diamond jubilee of independence

1 of 8,809

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More