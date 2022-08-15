Shahid Khan

KP govt’s decision to reopen schools today draws criticism

Many students, parents plannedtrips after vacations extended till Aug 31.

Peshawar    –     The provincial government has revoked its earlier declaration of extending the summer vacations till August 31 and directed that both public and private educational institutions will reopen today (Monday). The Elementary and Secondary Education Department had recently extended the summer vacations until August 31 on the directives of the Chief Minister owing to extreme weather conditions. However, a fresh notification to this effect was issued on Sunday. The extension and then abrupt cancellation  of the extension in summer vacations has sparked criticism from both parents, students, teachers and the  school management. The fresh notification issued on Sunday reads: “In view of the report/weather advisory received from  Meteorological Department, there is no chance of heat-wave and temperature will remain normal. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been pleased to reopen all government and private schools throughout the province with effect from August 15. However, in case of any abrupt changes in weather conditions, appropriate decisions will be taken accordingly.” A family from Peshawar, having settled in Chitral for vacations, said that they extended their stay in the mountainous district after they came to know that the schools’ vacations have been extended till August 31. “Now they have issued notification suddenly on Sunday; how is this possible for us to reach Peshawar to send children to schools at morning?” said Amin Khan

while criticising the Education Department authorities. This correspondent messaged the KP Education Minister, but he did not comment on the issue to explain why an abrupt decision was taken affecting parents and students alike.

