LHC bins plea seeking ban on baajas

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday binned plea seeking ban on Baajas (horns) on Independence Day.

A resident named Muneeb Tariq had moved to LHC seeking a ban on the Baajas on Independence Day as the use of the Baajas on Independence Day causes mental tension for the masses.

The court pleaded to slap a ban on the sale of Baajas. Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court binned the plea by declaring it ineffective.

The Independence Day has passed therefore, the plea has become ineffective, Justice Waheed remarked.

It may be noted that the use of Baajas has become a tradition across Pakistan to express happiness on the Independence Day.

Ever since the beginning of Pakistan’s Independence Day on Sunday night, people witnessed the constant sound of fireworks, national songs, and the ever-so-loud cheers.