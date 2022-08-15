News Desk

LHC dismisses plea seeking legislation on foreign funding

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed plea seeking legislation in the wake of foreign funding.

Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petition filed by Farid Adeel advocate. The plaintiff said there is political agitation due to non-legislation in the wake of foreign funding.

The applicant said the concerned authorities should be directed for legislation to identify the use of foreign funds sent to the political parties by overseas Pakistani or foreigners.

Justice Shahid Waheed after the initial hearing on the plea rejected it by declaring it inadmissible.

It may be noted that foreign funding case against Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is still under hearing in the ECP while the decision on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s case was announced, earlier this month, in which country’s supreme electoral body in its verdict said PTI received prohibited funding from the foreigners and companies.

