Martyrs are pride of our nation, says Marriyum Aurangzeb
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said martyrs were pride of the nation and their sacrifices would never go in vain. “Our martyrs have sacrificed their lives for the right path,” she said while offering her condolence to the family of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan during helicopter crash. Marriyum, accompanying PM Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to the residence of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, met his (Talha) mother and offered “Fateha” for the departed soul.