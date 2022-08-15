Martyrs are pride of our nation, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said martyrs were pride of the na­tion and their sacrifices would never go in vain. “Our martyrs have sac­rificed their lives for the right path,” she said while offering her con­dolence to the family of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who embraced martyrdom in Balo­chistan during helicop­ter crash. Marriyum, ac­companying PM Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to the residence of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, met his (Talha) mother and offered “Fateha” for the departed soul.